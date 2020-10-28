Iran condemns assassination of Yemeni sports minister

Minister of Youth and Sport of Yemen Hasan Mohammad Zeid was gunned down on Tuesday morning by unknown attackers.

In a message, Khatibzadeh severely condemned the assassination and expressed confidence that the move, like other crimes of the violators against Yemen, once again proves the weakness of the invaders in fighting the determined people of Yemen.

He said the assassination not only fails to discourage the Yemeni people, but shows their righteousness more than before.

Local sources said that a motorcyclist opened fire at Zeid’s car in south of capital, Saana.

A source close to the minister said Zeid passed away in the hospital due to the severe wounds caused by the gun shots.

