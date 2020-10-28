Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 28

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran summons French envoy over insulting cartoons as Muslim world backlash intensifies

Iran summoned a senior French envoy, the charge d'affaires, to protest Paris' defense of the publication of cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

- US must be held accountable for damages to Iran: Gov’t spokesman

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the United States must be held accountable for the losses it has inflicted on the Iranian nation through sanctions Washington imposed after leaving the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

- Iran registers record single-day coronavirus deaths, positive cases

Iran reported 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths from Monday to Tuesday, the highest daily number both in positive cases and death toll.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Muslims Demand Expulsion of French Ambassadors

Anger surged on Tuesday over France’s defense of the publication of cartoons blaspheming Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), with new calls for a boycott of French products.

- Child Malnutrition at Record Highs in Yemen: UN

Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition due to the Saudi war on the impoverished country, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of dying, heightening warnings that the country is approaching a dire food security crisis, a UN report and officials said on Tuesday.

- Iran Volleyball League to Resume in Early November

The director of Competition and Events of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation Shahram Azimi said on Tuesday the 2020/21 Iran Volleyball Super League will resume on November 8.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Am I A Wolf?” named best at Turkish animation festival

The short “Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin has achieved one more honor by winning the award for best film at the 8th Canlandiranlar Film Festival in Turkey.

- Bosnia, Iran behind closed doors

Bosnian and Herzegovina football team will host Iran in a friendly at the Asim Ferhatovic match on Nov. 12.

- Iran on peace drive to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

As Azerbaijan and Armenia announced the failure of the third humanitarian ceasefire, which was brokered by the United States in a bid to end violence in the war-torn region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Iran stepped up to the plate and began new efforts to help deescalate military tensions between its two warring neighbors.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran Share Market in Freefall0

Tehran stocks plunged Tuesday amid relentless sell-off that has continued for eight days in a row. The main index of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, lost 2.6% for the day.

- Non-Compliance With FATF Rules Harming Iran’s Int’l Financial Ties

Not complying with standards of the Financial Action Task Force, the international anti-money laundering watchdog, has further undermined Iran’s access to international banking and financial services, the government spokesman said.

- CBI Allocates Funds to Fight Coronavirus Crisis

The Central Bank of Iran has paid the rial equivalent of €600 million demanded by the Health Ministry to help medical workers cope with the rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic, the CBI governor said.

