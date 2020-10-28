Bosnia keen on promoting ties with Iran

She made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Sarajevo.

She said that doors of cultural relations between the two countries are open, hoping that bilateral relations would further improve in all fields.

Referring to the recent visits of some high-ranking Bosnian political, parliamentary and cultural officials to Iran, she said that Bosnian relations have with Iran always been at an appropriate level and the two countries' officials promise tried to help expand relations in different spheres.

Iran's ambassador in Sarajevo Reza Qelichkhan, for his part, said that Iran is honored to be one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Bosnia-Herzegovina and to stand by the people of this country in the most difficult circumstances.

He also voiced Iran's readiness for cooperation with Bosnian Government in all fields.

