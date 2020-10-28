Araghchi explains Iran's initiative for establishing peace in Karabakh

Araghchi is in Baku as the special envoy of Iran to advance Iran's initiative to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the longstanding dispute between the Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He is slated to hold talks with Azerbaijani officials during his visit to Baku.

Araghchi said that the visit will take him to the countries in the region that are effective in ending the conflict between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia.

The main purpose of the trip is to present initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran's for settlement of the conflict and reach a lasting peace between the two countries, he added.

Araghchi further noted that the framework of the plan has been prepared and will be discussed with Azeri officials during the visit.

In several stages, the plan can lead to a lasting peace and end the conflicts and, of course, the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan Republic, he said.

Describing end of occupation of Azerbaijan's territories as an important part in the initiative, he added that protecting rights of minorities is another basis for Iran's initiative to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ending the conflict and starting a dialogue with the help of influential countries with the aim of ensuring peace is another key topic of the initiative, he said.

Iran and Azerbaijan are friendly and neighboring states, Araghchi said, noting that Iran supports the country's efforts to liberate its occupied territories and that Iran respects territorial integrity of all countries.

