Iraqi people will defend integrity with deep national solidarity

Velayati made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Secretary General of Nojaba Movement Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi late on Tuesday.

Referring to profound relations between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, Velayati hoped that cooperation and interaction between the two friendly and brotherly countries and the two great nations of Iran and Iraq would improve in all fields.

He slammed the US plots in the region, saying that one of the blessings of the blood of the martyrs of the resistance and the defenders of the Holy Shrine, such as Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, is the approval of a law in the Iraqi parliament to expel American troops from that country, which will have valuable fruits for Iraq and the region, as the US is seeking to split the country.

The great Iraqi people will overcome the difficulties, he reiterated.

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, for his part, pointed to conspiracies to damage Iran-Iraq ties, saying that the Westerners, led by the US, who are aware of the deep relations between the two countries, are trying to stand up to the deep and fraternal relationships as they know that Iran is a stronghold of the resistance in the region and if the axis of resistance stand united, the region will be saved from the American and Western domination.

