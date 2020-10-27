Iran seeking lasting peace in region: Official

Araghchi told IRNA that he will introduce the initiative that the Islamic Republic of Iran has put forward regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"After Baku, I will go to Moscow, Yerevan, and Ankara to explain Iran's initiative on the situation," he noted.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Republic Abbas Mousavi said that Abbas Araghchi is to visit Baku and discuss developments in the region with senior officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mousavi said in a tweet on Tuesday that Abbas Araghchi, as a special envoy to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is traveling to Baku tonight at the head of a delegation.

A new round of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began a month ago in which some mortar shells hit the Iranian border cities creating dangerous risks for Iranians living in border cities.

Iran has warned the warring sides over the landing of several mortar and artillery shells in the Iranian border towns. The IRGC ground forces have been deployed in the border cities with Azerbaijan and Armenia to guarantee the security of Iranians living in border cities.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish