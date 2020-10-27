COVID-19 kills 346 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 346 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 33,299.

Some 6,968 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,135 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 581,824 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 463,611 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,995 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,786,769 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

