Iran slams deadly blast in Pakistan school

He pointed out that the killing of innocent individuals, including defenseless children, shows that the agents of such terrorist attacks value no human principles.

Khatibzadeh termed the systematic terrorist attacks in a number of neighboring states in recent weeks as an ominous plan to intensify ethnic and religious divisions in the region.

He pointed out that combating the attack requires vigilance, the synergy of efforts, and comprehensive efforts by all governments in the region.

At least eight people including students were killed while more than 100 sustained severe wounds as a massive explosion hit seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on early Tuesday.

Children and instructors are among the victims as the blast took place when the classes were underway at the seminary.

