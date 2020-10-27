US has to be held accountable for damages to Iranian people: Spokesman

Speaking during his weekly press conference, the Iranian spokesman also said that the US must make new commitments to ensure that it would not repeat such breaches of the law.

“It does not matter to us who becomes president of the United States and which president in the United States decides to return to the JCPOA and will stop obstructing the fulfillment of the obligations of others. Whoever does this, we will act according to our own principles. We will welcome such a decision by any president.”

When asked by a reporter how Iran would react if Biden wins the US presidential elections and then decides to return to JCPOA, Rabiei said: Iran had said from the very beginning that as soon as the other parties to the deal honor their pledges, Iran will return to its previous commitments.

Iran’s reduction of its nuclear commitments was a proper reaction to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and its prevention of other countries from fulfillment of their commitments, he noted.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish