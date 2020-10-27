FM Spox: Araghchi to take regional tour on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Araghchi is to promote Iran initiative for resolving conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Araghchi arrived in Parsabad Moghan airport, in northwestern province of Ardebil to inspect areas bordering Azeri-Armenian conflict zone.

A new round of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began a month ago in which some mortar shells hit the Iranian border cities creating dangerous risks for Iranians living in border cities.

Iran has warned the warring sides over landing of several mortar and artillery shells in Iranian border towns. The IRGC ground forces have been deployed in the border cities with Azerbaijan and Armenia to guarantee security of Iranians living in border cities.

