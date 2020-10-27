Rouhani says securing people's livelihood govt's most basic duty

Iranian government welcomes any plans by officials and economic experts for solving the problems, President Rouhani said at an economic meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with participation of cabinet members.

In the meeting, Plan and Budget Organization of Iran presented a report on measures taken to compensate for people and society suffering from recent inflation which has caused rise in prices.

Iranian officials believe that the US unjust sanctions against Iran is the main cause of inflation.

