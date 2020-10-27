US hostility towards Iranians has no limit, spokesman

"U.S.'s hostility towards Iranian people has no limit," Miryousefi wrote in his Twitter account.

"U.S. is sanctioning entities that have already been sanctioned under other phoney charges," he added.

"U.S.' addiction to sanctions has not paid off, as ⁦ @robertcobrien admitted, U.S. has out-sanctioned itself," Iranian diplomat noted.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a message that the US is suffering from addiction to sanctions and advised the United States to kick the habit of sanctions.

"The Treasury Department also blacklisted more than a dozen other Iranian state energy firms and their subsidiaries, and top officials at the ministry and the firms, which include the National Petrochemical Company and the National Iranian Oil Company," US Media 'Wall Street Journal' reported.

Meanwhile, Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh in a Twitter message said: "Imposition of sanctions on me and my colleagues is a passive reaction to the failure of Washington's policy of reducing [Iran's] crude oil exports to zero."

The era of unilateralism is over in the world. Iran's oil industry will not be hamstrung, he stated.

"I have no assets outside of Iran to be subject to the sanctions. I would sacrifice my life, belongings and reputation for Iran," Zanganeh said.

