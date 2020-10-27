Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 27

** IRAN DAILY

- Oil minister: New sanctions indicate failure of US policy

Iranian oil minister reacted to imposition of fresh US sanctions on Iran’s oil sector, saying that imposition of new bans "is a passive reaction to the failure of Washington's policy of reducing [Iran's] crude oil exports to zero."

- European troika still seeking to maintain JCPOA: Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a joint press conference with the head of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that the European troika's continues efforts to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran.

- Muslim world condemns Macron over treatment of Islam

The backlash over the French president’s critique of Islam intensified on Monday with leaders and groups across the Muslim world slamming Emmanuel Macron’s remarks.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian Greco-Roman Wrestlers Invited to Lithuanian Event

Lithuanian wrestling officials have invited Iran to take part in an international youth wrestling competition in the European country.

- Air Strikes Kill Dozens Turkey-Backed Militants in Syria’s Idlib: Observatory

Russian airstrikes reportedly killed at least 100 militants from a Turkey-backed militant group in northwest Syria on Monday, as Turkish officials fear the government, backed by Russia, is preparing to overrun Idlib.

- ‘Speaker’ Receives Honorable Mention at Portuguese Festival

Iranian short flick ‘Speaker’ has garnered the Short Film Honorable Mention at the 9th edition of the Family Film Project film festival in Portugal.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- War literature under spotlight at Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards

The organizers of the 13th edition of the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary prize, announced on Monday that books written on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, will be reviewed this year to honor top works of the past four decades.

- FFIRI confirms date for General Assembly

The General Assembly of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will be held on Nov. 28.

- Zarif hits back at Macron, says Muslims are victims of the ‘cult of hatred’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has censured French President Emanuel Macron for anti-Islam stance, saying Muslims are the primary victims of the “cult of hatred”.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Share Market in Twilight Zone

Tehran’s equity market plunged deeper in the red Monday as panic selling in almost all range of shares continued, raising fresh concerns about the fate of the collapsing market.

- Iran Closes Down Businesses in 43 Counties Amid Coronavirus

Iran’s National Coronavirus Taskforce shut down non-essential businesses in 43 counties with extremely high Covid-19 transmission rates for one week to slow the spread of a third wave of infections.

- Iran Private Ports Gain Ground

Ports run by the private sector have maintained an acceptable record of exports to neighboring countries, given their facilities and level of investments.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish