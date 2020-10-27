Report of Human Rights Reporter void of legal standing: Baqeri

In a live televised speech on Monday night, he said that politicization prevails in the report, as it has been drafted based on political considerations and lacks any legal standing.

All the report is full of views based on those of Western countries and powers that are in conflict with the policies and approaches of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

This report is mainly based on allegations, accusations and information provided by groups affiliated to obstinate governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and terrorist groups, he said, noting that it lacks any expert view on the issue of human rights.

Earlier, he said that the special rapporteur for Iran was appointed by a country that has refused to sell medical equipment for the treatment of innocent sick children.

Emphasizing that the process of appointing a reporter was politically motivated, he added that even at the meeting of the Human Rights Council, the number of countries that agreed to appoint a reporter was less than those disagreed.

Furthermore, the assassination of Lieutenant-general Qasem Soleimani has not been mentioned in the report while the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions called this crime a violation of human rights, a violation of humanitarian law and a clear violation of the right to life, he said.

