Report on human rights situation in Iran based on terrorists' claims: Official

Addressing a meeting of Supreme Council of Judicial Officials, he added that the special rapporteur for Iran was appointed by a country that has refused to sell medical equipment for the treatment of the innocent sick children.

Emphasizing that the process of appointing a reporter was politically motivated, he added that even at the meeting of the Human Rights Council, the number of countries that agreed to appoint a reporter were less than those disagreed.

Furthermore, assassination of Lieutenant general Qasem Soleimani has not been mentioned in the report while the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions called this crime a violation of human rights, a violation of humanitarian law and a clear violation of the right to life, he said.

Baqeri further noted that the special rapporteur not only did not talk about the lifting of cruel and illegal sanctions, but also made statements that seek to establish these sanctions, which are also illegal according to the decision of the International Court of Justice in 2018.

The report also calls on the Iranian government to adopt transparent mechanisms to ensure trade in medicine and other humanitarian items, so as to reveal hidden ways for Iran to circumvent sanctions so that the Americans can block them. In fact, the Special Rapporteur has acted as an employee of the US Treasury Department, Baqeri said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish