IAEA chief calls for diplomacy to preserve JCPOA

Tehran, Oct 26, IRNA - Director General of the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in a message hailed his outstanding meeting with German foreign minister and called for diplomacy to preserve Iran nuclear deal.

"Outstanding meeting with @GermanyDiplo’s @HeikoMaas. Discussed @IAEAorg ’s work in the context of #COVID19, ZODIAC, nuclear verification and #JCPOA," Grossi wrote in his Twitter account.

"Thanks for your strong and continuous support. Germany is a key partner of the IAEA," he added.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Ministry in a message said: “Despite the pandemic, @IAEAorg maintained the most robust transparency & control regime worldwide re #Iran."

"The E3 stay committed to preserving the #JCPoA. We expect #Iran to fully return to compliance,“ it added.

Addressing the meeting the German Foreign Minister stressed that the country, along with France and the United Kingdom, continues its efforts to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran and will continue to work closely with the IAEA.

He reiterated that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) role is crucial and should not be ignored. "IAEA is responsible for overseeing the nuclear deal with Iran and is trying to fully implement the deal."

