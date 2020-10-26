Zarif advises US to kick sanction habit

"NSA @robertcobrien just admitted that U.S. has out-sanctioned its ability to inflict more pain on Iranian people," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"Time for the US to finally admit it is a #SanctionAddict," he added.

"Kick the habit. More economic warfare against Iran will bring the U.S. less—and not more—influence," Zarif noted.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien SAID: “One of the problems we have with both Iran and Russia is that we have so many sanctions on those countries right now that there's very little left for us to do, but we’re looking at every potential deterrence we can on those countries as well as others, including China and some countries that have not yet been mentioned that are trying to influence Americans on how to vote. It’s unacceptable.”

