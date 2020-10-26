Holland to host Grammy award-winner Kalhor

The viewers will be able to watch the event through www.cellobiennale.nl on Oct 29, 2020.

Kayhan Kalhor is an internationally acclaimed virtuoso on the kamancheh (spiked fiddle), who through his many musical collaborations has been instrumental in popularizing Persian around the world and is a creative force in today’s music scene.

In 2005 he was awarded the Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik (“German Record Critics’ Award”); five of his recordings have been nominated for Grammys and in 2017 he was awarded a Grammy.

On September 1, 2018 Kayhan Kalhor was awarded the esteemed Isaac Stern Human Spirit Award by the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition for his “outstanding contribution to our understanding of humanity through the medium of music".

