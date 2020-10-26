Iranian MPs slam French president for insulting Islam's Prophet (PBUH)

The whole world has recently witnessed how the French government proved its demonic nature by backing the inhumane measure of one of that European country's publications in insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), the statement read.

The catastrophe is the manifestation of the so-called modern thinking that has dominated the French government, it added.

"Which healthy nature agrees to defend insulting the sanctities of over one billion Muslims across the globe by resorting to the freedom of expression?”, the lawmakers raised the question in the statement.

It goes without saying that such behavior under the pretext of freedom of expression is itself the oppression to freedom of expression, the statement further added.

In recent years, the French magazine Charlie Hebdo has repeatedly published insulting cartoons about the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

But the French government and President Emmanuel Macron, instead of taking steps to reduce propaganda attacks on Islam and Muslims, insulting religions and sanctities has been considered a measure of freedom of expression.

