US sanctions, cover-up for its defeats

Hussein al-Kanani made the remarks on Monday while speaking about the recently-taken measure by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to put the name of Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi in its sanction list.

Al-Kanani told IRNA that the US started sanctioning senior Iranian officials after the European countries and the United Nations Security Council disagreed to extend arms embargo on Iran and put fresh restrictions on the country.

Arms embargo on Iran was lifted on October 18, 2020, after 13 years.

All those pressures have been ineffective so good as they could not change Tehran's policy, the expert added.

He further appreciated Iran's due measure taken reciprocally to sanction US ambassador to Baghdad and some other staff in the embassy.

Tit for tat is among the international principles, he noted.

The Iraqi expert for political affairs criticized administration of US President Donald Trump for following policies which have caused tension in most part of the world.

The US face of barbarism has been revealed during Trump tenure, al-Kanani noted.

Policy on sanctioning is an old-fashioned one imposed in vain to bring many world countries to their knees, he added while underlining that the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained significant achievements under the shadow of the US sanctions.

In response to US measure to sanction Masjedi, the ambassador said the move made him more determined to take steps towards fulfillment of the Islamic Republic goals.

