Iran’ Shamkhani says Macron’s anti-Islamism indicates his crudeness in politics  

“#Macron's irrational behavior in public #AntiIslamism shows his crudeness in politics, otherwise he would not have dared to embrace Islam in his quest for leadership in #Europe,” Shamkhani wrote on his personal Twitter account.

“I suggest that he read more history and not rejoice in the support of a declining America & #Zionism,” the official added.

In recent years, the French magazine Charlie Hebdo has repeatedly published insulting cartoons about the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

But the French government and President Emmanuel Macron, instead of taking steps to reduce propaganda attacks on Islam and Muslims, insulting religions and sanctities has been considered a measure of freedom of expression.

