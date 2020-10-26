Diplomat: Iran, Bolivia determined to promote relations

Speaking to IRNA, Rodríguez Ureña described the victory of the same party the former Bolivian President Evo Morales belonged to in this round of elections as proof that the interventionist policies of Washington's imperialism in Bolivia have utterly failed.

He said that fighting US imperialism's new conspiracies will be the main challenge of the new government.

Elaborating on the prospect of Iran-Bolivia relations, he said undoubtedly, tangible changes will happen in international relations of Bolivia.

Bolivia's relations with Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were affected by the adverse policies of the interim government of Bolivia which was led by Jeanine Áñez.

This is while Bolivia's new President Luis Arce believes that his country's relations with these countries will be developed according to their stances about sovereignty and independence of Bolivia.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call with Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales wished success for the new Bolivian government and offered Iran’s readiness for developing ties.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message addressing Luis Arce, the elected president of Bolivia's multinational government, President Rouhani stressed that "I sincerely congratulate you on the successful holding of Bolivian national elections and his excellency's success in this election".

The Iranian president reiterated that the recent elections, which resulted in the decisive victory of his excellency and David Choquehuanca as vice president, were not only a consolidation of the foundations of democracy but also a magnificent display of justice by the great Bolivian nation.

Luis Arce, former Minister of Economy and Public Finance of Bolivia with over 50% votes won the presidential election.

