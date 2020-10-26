Nagorno-Karabakh conflict; Baku, Yerevan disappointed with Western solutions

Now it is nearly one month since the conflict between the two neighboring countries continues while no party seems to be eager to agree on a ceasefire.

Regional countries are worried that the conflict can quickly spiral over the entire region creating adverse humanitarian crisis.

Western governments set up Minsk Group in 1992 to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic over Nagorno-Karabakh. The question is why the West has failed to put an end to this conflict despite some good-faith gestures.

Some analysts believe that the West lacks the necessary determination to help find a settlement to the conflict and has not taken a step to draw a road map for sustainable peace in Caucasus.

They argue that the conflict between Baku and Yerevan provides some political chances for Western powers to expand their presence and influence in this region.

Translated by: Ahmad Mohammadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

