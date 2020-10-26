Iran-China 25-year economic accord will bring trade boom to Mideast

The news broadcast about the strategic draft document, has caused concern for some American politicians who have been trying for years to hinder Iran-China cooperation by putting maximum pressure and imposing unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Media and think tanks in the United States have seriously been affected by this development in the Middle East and confessed that economic relations between Iran and China have displeased the US administration.

Chinese analysts believe that enhanced cooperation of the two countries in the framework of the 25-year draft document can increase connections for cooperation and most importantly strengthen Iran's position in the "One Belt, One Road" project.

Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, a plan to link China with Asia, Africa and Europe via a network of ports, railways and roads in 2013.

Iran, enjoying appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime links, can be an important gate for great eastern economic partners like India and China.

Since announcement of draft document for comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China, the US media have covered the news about it and linked it to military and security issues, Iranian and Chinese officials already rejected such allegations.

Those media have also described the draft document as grimace at the United States.

In analysts' opinion, the 25-year draft document will extend China's influence across the Middle East and lead to improving Iran's economic situation in the region.

This is like a rescue package for both sides; meanwhile, it will represent new challenges to the United States maximum pressure.

Analysts have said that the draft document between Iran and China is a new diplomacy that can change the balance of power in the region.

The Economist - the UK weekly magazine - says that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has taken "major step" towards Tehran-Beijing ties as the two have been reviewing the 25-year draft document for months.

Also, "The Interpreter" daily describes the comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China as success for both countries, but, an alarm for the United States being sidelined from dlrs 400 billion trade in the region.

