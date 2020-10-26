Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 26

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran deploys military units to NW border amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) deployed military units to protect the country’s northwestern border amid ongoing firefight between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

- Leader urges every effort to stop virus spread in Iran

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday urged “decisive” action to stem rising cases of the novel coronavirus at a public meeting in Tehran with the national committee battling the pandemic.

- Iran ready to boost cooperation with Bolivia under new gov’t: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani offered congratulations to Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce over his victory in the election, saying Iran is ready to revive relations and bolster cooperation with his government.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader Urges Unity to Fight Coronavirus

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday urged authorities to prioritize public health above any economic or security concerns.

- Bombing at Kabul Education Center Kills, Injures Dozens

A bombing at an education center in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed 24 people including teenage students and wounded dozens more on Saturday.

- Bosnia to Host Iran on November 12

Bosnia and Herzegovina football federation’s website has confirmed that the Dragons will meet Iran in a friendly match next month.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran welcomes ceasefire deal between Libya’s warring factions

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has welcomed a UN-brokered agreement reached between Libya’s two main warring factions.

- “Sun Children” shines at Isfahan film festival

Iranian film “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi was named best film in the international competition of the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth during the closing ceremony held in Tehran on Friday.

- Persepolis acting GM Rasoul-Panah resigns

Mehdi Rasoul-Panah has stepped down from his role on Friday as Persepolis football club acting general manager.

