Velayati condemns insulting Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

As many as 1400 years passed since the message of revelation was conveyed to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), a message that conveys mercy and friendship among human beings and carries the highest and most beautiful themes, the statement said.

Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) ascension to prophethood (Mabaath) took place at a time in history when the world faced ignorance and barbarism, and now the world is witnessing modern ignorance at the beginning of the 21st century, which has replaced the ignorance of that age, Velayati said.

"After global condemnations, we should have witnessed prevention of republishing blasphemous cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam in France, but the application of double standards caused this polytheistic and anti-religious thinking to penetrate be promoted in the educational system of this country," he said.

Extremism and desecration of the Prophet (PBUH) are two sides of the same coin used by international Zionism and global arrogance against genuine Islam, Velayati said.

Pseudo advocates of human rights commit the most insulting acts, crimes and evils in the name of freedom of expression, while in the face of the slightest opposition and criticism, apply the harshest punishments and attitudes, he said.

The big and unforgivable sin of the supporters of these actions, who, in the guise of freedom of expression and modernity, have confirmed and encouraged the insulters, will surely draw response by the Muslims and freedom and justice seekers across the world.

The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemns the big crime and insult, calling on all Muslims to thwart these anti-Islamic conspiracies.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish