In a Twitter message late on Saturday, he added, "Dear Afghanistan once again sustained injuries from the blind terrorism. Tonight, Iran is mourning Afghanistan."

Condemning the horrific crime, Khatibzadeh expressed condolences to the Afghan government and nation.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near an education center in the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least 18 people and wounding 57 others, Afghanistan's interior ministry said.

8072**

