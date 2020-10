"75 yrs ago the UN was born w/ a shared vision of building a better world based on multilateralism & cooperation," the Iranian foreign ministry tweeted on the occasion of the founding day of the United Nations.

"#Iran as a founding member has a proven record of commitment to the goals of the Charter," the foreign ministry added.

"#UNDay is a reminder that the world has to reject unilateralism & coercion," it further added.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish