Rouhani congratulates Bolivia's newly-elected president

In the message addressed to Luis Arce, the elected president of Bolivia's multinational government, President Rouhani stressed that "I sincerely congratulate you on the successful holding of Bolivian national elections and his excellency's success in this election".

The Iranian president reiterated that the recent elections, which resulted in the decisive victory of his excellency and David Choquehuanca as vice president, were not only a consolidation of the foundations of democracy but also a magnificent display of justice by the great Bolivian nation.

In the new era of returning power to the representatives of the people, while announcing support for the elected government of His Excellency, "I express the readiness of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran" to restore bilateral relations and expand cooperation with Bolivia in all areas.

Luis Arce, former Minister of Economy and Public Finance of Bolivia with over 50% votes won the presidential election.

