Twenty-fifth anniversary of martyrdom of Fathi Shaqaqi

Three years after the Arab's defeat against the Zionist regime in 1948, a newborn was born in the Rafah camp in the Gaza Strip, whose poor and pious family called him Fathi Ibrahim. His father was a simple worker who was also a prayer leader in their region. His family was displaced in 1948 and immigrated to the Gaza Strip.

In 1981, he returned to Palestine from Egypt. He was imprisoned in Gaza for 11 months in 1983 and sentenced to four years in definitive prison and five years suspended in 1986 for his links to military activities.

The then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin ordered the assassination of Shaqaqi after the Hamas group's operation in the Beit Lid area that killed and injured 130 Zionists on January 25, 1995.

Fathi Shaqaqi (1951–1995) was killed on 26 September 1995 in front of the Diplomat Hotel in Sliema, Malta by a hit team composed of two Mossad agents. The assassination happened when he was on his way back from Tripoli after visiting Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Islamic Jihad sources in Gaza confirmed that Shaqaqi had been traveling from Libya to his home in Damascus and made a stopover in Malta.

The martyrdom of Shaqaqi triggered a wave of protests among Muslim nations. People in different countries held demonstrations condemning the Zionist attempt to assassinate a Palestinian resistance commander and insisted on continuing his path.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the countries that have an influence on the Palestinian Resistance and demonstrations against the Zionist regime's action.

In 1988, Fathi Shaqaqi finally met with Imam Khomeini in Tehran.

With the martyrdom of Fathi Shaqaqi, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a condolence message on his martyrdom said:

The bloody scene of the Islamic struggles of Palestine was once again facing villainy with the unjust bloodshed of its jihadist soldier and one who with a heart of faith and sincerity, was martyred by murderous usurpers. The Zionists devoid of dignity once again proved that they legitimize murder and crime for their illegitimate purposes.

