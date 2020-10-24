Quake jolts Qazvin Province of Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:04 p.m. local time (11:34 GMT) on October 24, and at the depth of 10 km underground in Avaj District, in Avaj County, Qazvin Province.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 48.97 degrees longitude and 35.69 degrees latitude.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the properties.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish