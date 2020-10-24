Official: COVID-19 kills 335 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 335 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 32,320.

Some 5,814 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,169 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 562,705 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 450,891 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,952 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,689,118 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

