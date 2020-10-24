Leader urges new moves to contain COVID19

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with the members of the National headquarters for the fight against COVID-19 as the virus has grown fiercer to infect more Iranian people over the past couple of weeks.

This is the first time the Supreme Leader receives officials in his resident in Tehran since the first cases of COVID-19 infections were found in the country in February.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that this phenomenon, which is directly connected with the lives, health, security and economy of people, has to be managed in the best possible way.

