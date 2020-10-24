Iran Football Federation congratulates Pelé on birth anniversary

In a letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation Secretary-General, the Secretary-General of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, congratulated the Brazilian Football Federation on the 80th birth anniversary of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé.

The letter pointed out to the trip to Edson Arantes do Nascimento visit to Iran in previous years, as well as the meetings of the two countries ' national teams, the development of cooperation between two countries, is stipulated.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento born on 23 October 1940, was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century.

During his playing days, Pelé was for a period the best-paid athlete in the world.

