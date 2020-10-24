Iranian gov't imposes serious restrictions in cities with critical COVID19 situation

Lari referred to President Hassan Rouhani's order on the necessity of imposing limitations in 43 critical cities, saying these restrictions will be imposed in groups 2,3 and 4 as of October 26.

She added that only half of the government employees will have to go to work in Tehran, with the rest doing their jobs online.

She expressed hope that new restrictions will help stop coronavirus outbreak, by people observing social distancing and health protocols and by wearing face-masks.

Earlier on Friday, Lari said that some 335 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

Some 6,134 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,214 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 556,891 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 446,685 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

