FM spox: French officials' stance to incite hatred

The "unwise" excuses offered by the French officials will not fail to address extremism and violence but also stir more hatred than ever before, Khatibzadeh said.

He strongly condemned any insults to holy prophets especially Islam's Prophet Muhammad as well.

He went on to say that such violent moves and unacceptable measures taken by few extremists have their roots in extremist ideologies and deviative concepts that are generated by the political partners close to the US and the West.

Behaviors undertaken by advocates of such an ideology cannot be used as an excuse to justify insults to the Holy Messenger (of Islam) who is respected by nearly two billion Muslims worldwide, he noted.

"Disrespecting Islamic values and Muslims' beliefs is unacceptable," the spokesman stressed.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the insulting statements of the French authorities against the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) on Friday night.

In recent years, the French magazine Charlie Hebdo has repeatedly published insulting cartoons about the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

But the French government and President Emmanuel Macron, instead of taking steps to reduce propaganda attacks on Islam and Muslims, insulting religions and sanctities has been considered a measure of freedom of expression.

Also in September, the act to burn a copy of the Holy Quran- Muslims' holy book- during anti-Islam demonstration in the city of Malmo, south of Sweden, hurt the sentiments of all freethinkers and Muslims.

