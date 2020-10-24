Academic says failure to extend Iran arms embargo caused Pompeo to hallucinate

Nader Entesar, a professor of political sciences at the University of Alabama, told IRNA on Saturday that the US administration made every effort to extend a 2007 arms embargo on Iran but it faced a major defeat and even failed to convince its close European allies to follow its lead.

He touched upon Washington claims that the expiry of the Iran arms embargo would lead to further insecurity in the region, and said that the US has always been regarding itself as the master of the world and cannot tolerate any country that aims to challenge the US bullying.

Entesar believed that the expiry of the Iran arms embargo provides some regional countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE with an excuse to increase their arms purchases from Europe and the United States.

He noted that Iran’s future arms purchases cannot be compared to the crazy arms purchases of the UAE and Saudi Arabia from the West.

The academic believed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia will remain the main cause of insecurity and warmongering in the region for long years.

