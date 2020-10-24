Iran, China ties on perpetual upward trend

Despite the fact that US maximum pressure on countries brought about some changes in economic relations of Iran with certain countries, Iran-China ties did not shrink and actually the economic relations between Tehran and Beijing have improved.

That’s because the two countries are independent enough to pursue their own policies and have no special dependence on another power. So, talks between the officials of the two countries are at a good level.

Even after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, China exported medical items to Iran despite all US sabotages.

Now, Iran and China are with strong resolve to determine the fate of their 25-year Cooperation Program to pave the way for long-term economic cooperation.

Iran and China have inked several economic, political, and cultural agreements. But ever since 2008, their relations have constantly been on the increase and even reached about $50 billion.

Chinese leaders and big companies have repeatedly said that they are keen on investment in Iran. UN delegations of the two counties have also been active to expand ties.

Iran gradually changed into a main exporter of petroleum to China and in turn, China became the biggest importer of Iranian petroleum until May 2018, when the US unilaterally pulled out of the UNSC-endorsed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany. Iran exported 450,000-600,000 bpd oil to China.

In 2016, leaders of the two countries reached an agreement to increase economic interactions to $600 billion in two decades.

Following the JCPOA, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a visit to Iran and had fruitful talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, which was a turning point for the 25-year cooperation plan. Xi has said that the plan can create a win-win strategy for the two countries.

Iran and China are trying to build on their more than 2000-year old amity. Despite Washington’s attempts to limit Tehran’s ties with other countries, the level of economic ties between Iran and China are still acceptable.

Also, the coronavirus outbreak has created a chance for the two countries for mutual export of medical equipment.

China correctly believes that Iran has an important role in the new Silk Road and connected the entire region to China.

Experts believe that Iran and China are friendly countries with no dark points in their longstanding relations and that not only can the US sanctions have not distanced them from one another, but they provided the two countries with chances for further cooperation.

China’s Global Times have written that Beijing has several times supported Tehran and countered US unilateralism and bullying in the UNSC in the past few months.

Xinhua wrote that the root of the problems is the US maximum pressure. The US has caused a lot of problems for Iran and the world with excessive demands. But the critical situation is not permanent.

What’s more, China was among the first countries to know the automatic removal of UNSC arms embargo on Iran as a victory for Tehran and defeat for Washington bullying.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish