'Careless Crimes' had first advanced to Venice Film Festival.

The movies narrates the story of audience who start talking before the movie starts and finally their story is the same as what happens in the movies

The Chicago International Film Festival is an annual film festival held every fall on October 14-25. Founded in 1964 by Michael Kutza, it is the longest-running competitive film festival in North America.

