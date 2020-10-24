Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 24

*** IRAN DAILY

-Leader: Muslim nations will never accept ‘humiliation of compromising’ with Israel

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei once again blasted recent normalization deals between a few Arab states and Israel, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a tweet late on Tuesday, adding that Americans are badly mistaken should they think they “can resolve the region’s problem in this way.”

The Leader also underlined that any regime that sits at the negotiations table with Israel will lose popularity among its nation.

-Iran performs major electronic warfare drills

Iran’s Armed Forces on Wednesday launched large-scale aerial drills involving electronic warfare units and featuring the country’s domestically-built air defense systems and equipment.

Air defense divisions of Iran’s Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) participated in the joint aerial maneuvers codenamed Modafean Aseman Velayat 99.

On the first day of the drills, the troops practiced a wide range of electronic warfare tactics.

- Germany Iran’s traditional trade partner: Official

The Iranian president’s chief of staff called for the expansion of cooperation with Germany, which he hailed as a traditional trade partner of Iran.

“Germany is one of the traditional trade and economic partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Tehran welcomes the enhancement of mutual cooperation [with Berlin],” Mahmoud Vaezi said in a meeting with German Ambassador to Tehran Hans Odo Motzel in the Iranian capital on Tuesday.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran: U.S. Bid to Introduce Sanctions Doomed

Iran said on Wednesday any attempts by the "sanctions-addicted” U.S. to impose unilateral restrictions on Iran will fail.

"It is clear that any U.S. attempt to introduce its unilateral steps (sanctions) violates international law and is doomed to fail,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. His remarks came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the U.S. was ready to unilaterally "sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran.”

- Iran Launches Air Defense Drills

Iran’s air defense units on Wednesday launched a large-scale military exercise covering more than half of the country’s territories.

The joint air defense exercise, codenamed Guardians of Velayat Sky-99, is held with the participation of air defense units from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

- Iran’s Acclaimed Animation Goes to Australia

Iranian animation ‘Crab’ directed by Shiva Sadegh Amini, will be screened at the 12th edition of the Adelaide Film Festival in Australia.

The 11-minute animation ‘Crab’, by Shiva Sadegh Amini, is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

It is made with pastel and oil paint technique on paper combined with the rotoscopic technique.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-Rouhani launches, inaugurates projects for constructing 11,000 houses

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani launched and inaugurated the projects for the construction of nearly 11,000 residential units throughout the country via video conference on Thursday, IRNA reported.

As reported, the executive operation for the construction of 8,896 units under the National Housing Action Plan was started in some provinces, while 1,959 units under the Mehr Housing Plan were inaugurated in the southern Fars province, in an online ceremony attended also by Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami.

- Isfahan festival pays tribute to critic Zaven Qukasian

he 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth organized an online program Tuesday evening to pay tribute to Zaven Qukasian, veteran critic and filmmaker whose hometown Isfahan is currently hosting the festival.

The audience watched the program which streamed online at TVA, the Iranian video sharing and film streaming website.

The program named “A Night with Zaven” began with a video clip about the filmmaker followed by speeches delivered by his friends and students.

- TCCIMA to hold Iran-India online business forum next week

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) will hold an Iran-India online business forum on October 27.

The forum titled “Iran-India Trade Expansion, Challenges and Opportunities” will be held in collaboration with India’s PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

