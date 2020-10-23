Iran to make more use of oil-for-goods barter deals: CBI governor

Despite the spread of coronavirus and its impact on non-oil exports and falling oil and petroleum products prices in the first months of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020), the volume of foreign exchange supply by the central bank and the secondary market in the first seven months of the year was about $18.5 billion.

The growing trend of exports of crude oil and products, along with the acceleration of non-oil exports in recent months, has created better conditions for the supply of foreign exchange for imported goods, he said.

