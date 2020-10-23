Iran, Serbia keen on boosting media cooperation

In a meeting with Iran's envoy Rashid Hassanpour on Friday, he added that 'Politika' is duty-bound and committed to provide realistic reports on the developments in the Middle East.

Iran's ambassador, for his part, said that he attaches great importance to the balanced approach of the newspaper in publishing reports on Iran, as well as not following the anti-Iran procedure used by the Western media.

"Iran attaches great importance to Serbia and believes that it is a bridge to the Balkans," he said.

Noting that there is a political will to promote relations between the two countries in the economic, political, cultural and sports fields, he hoped that after the end of the global crisis of the COVID-19 deadly virus, conditions would be provided for Serbian president's official visit to Tehran.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish