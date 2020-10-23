Iran's envoy, chief of Austrian Red Cross discuss coronavirus

"In a very useful meeting with Secretary General of the Austrian Red Cross Mr. Michael Opriesnig, I discussed coronavirus-related issues and its various side effects and how the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Austrian Red Cross work together to help contain the disease," Abbas Baqerpour-Ardakani wrote on his Twitter account.

They also shared views on ways of strengthening the current favorable cooperation between the Austrian Red Cross and the Red Crescent Society in various fields, he added.

