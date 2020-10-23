Official: COVID-19 kills 335 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that with the 335 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 31,985.

Some 6,134 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,214 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 556,891 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 446,685 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,933 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,658,727 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

