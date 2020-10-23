US sanctions makes me, 80 million Iranians more determined: Ambassador

Masjedi in an interview with IRNA on Friday said that I was glad to hear the news, of course, the US terrorist and criminal regime has once again put my country with 80 million Iranians on its sanctions list, killing the people of my country and thousands of children and patients at the peak of the coronavirus on medicine and food shortages and subjected to non-human pressure.

Iran's Ambassador to Iraq added that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the IRGC-Qods Force are are an honor for all who are fighting for democrcy and undoubtedly, the axis of Islamic resistance will continue with the decisive support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the relentless fight against the US terrorist and usurper regime and will achieve the divine victory.

The United States on Thursday slapped new sanctions on five Iranian entities for what it called “brazen attempts” to interfere with the US election.

The Treasury imposed the fresh sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the IRGC-Qods Force, the Bayan Rasaneh Gostar Institute, the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union and International Union of Virtual Media.

