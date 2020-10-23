Iran, Russia discuss mutual cooperation

During the meeting late on Thursday, both sides exchanged views on key areas of mutual cooperation, including energy, agriculture and transport projects.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow-Tehran cooperation will continue despite US pressures and the difficulties created by the pandemic.

Zakharova noted that despite the coronavirus outbreak and US threats, Iran-Russia cooperation is expanding in all areas at high level.

On Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, she said that Iran and Russia cooperate to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and ensure security in South Caucasus.

Zakharova said that Iran and Russia have long-standing and friendly relations. Cooperation between the two countries have always been for peace, security, and stability in the region, she said.

