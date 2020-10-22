FM Spox: US in no position to lecture on Iran-Yemen ties

"The US has underwritten 5yrs of Saudi-led slaughter in Yemen. Its abuse of diplo cover is also notorious: just ask ex-spymaster @SecPompeo," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"US is thus in NO position to lecture Yemenis & Iranians abt their bilat ties. Better to end your crimes & malign presence in our region," he added.

Earlier, Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji said that Iran is making use of all its power to defend the oppressed people of Yemen.

He also called for resolving the situation in Yemen through political means.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

