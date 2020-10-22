Zarif highlights US lack of interest in global stability, appetite for arms race

"US’ unwillingness to renew the SNV-lll (New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) on the limitation of offensive strategic arms, which is one of the most important treaties to ensure international security and arms control, which expires in February 2021, is another vivid example of the US’ lack of interest in global stability and its great desire to start an arms race in the world," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and the Russian Federation with the formal name of Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms. It was signed on 8 April 2010 in Prague and, after ratification, entered into force on 5 February 2011. It is expected to last at least until 2021.

Earlier addressing the UNSC online meeting, Zarif stressed that Iran does not intend to engage in an arms race in the region and to start a buying spree in spite of the end of Security Council restrictions.

9376**2050

