Rouhani stresses implementation of trade agreements with Turkey

Rouhani referred to Iran-Turkey supreme council of cooperation meeting, saying the relations between two countries is a model for other neighbors.

He pointed to the negative impacts of the US’ illegal sanctions and the outbreak of coronavirus on economic ties and expressed hope for developing trade relations by increasing transit and the number of flights.

The Iranian president stressed that terrorist groups can be a big danger for the region.

President Rouhani expressed Iran’s readiness for cooperating with Turkey in fighting COVID-19.

Referring to Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and the importance of preserving security of Iranian border cities, he said Iran’s stance is clear and that war is not the solution while the issues should be resolved through negotiations.

"I believe that Iran and Turkey as two powerful countries in the region and also Russia can help establish peace and stability in the region," President Rouhani added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president pointed to cooperation of Iran, Turkey and Russia to solve the Syrian issue within the framework of Astana.

He hoped for these cooperation to result in ending terrorism in the region and maintaining Syria territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, President Erdoğan emphasized developing relations between two countries in the framework of implementing supreme cooperation council agreement.

Turkey will continue supporting Iran against US’ unilateral sanctions, he added.

The Turkish president termed Turkey-Iran cooperation in fighting terrorism as an important factor in establishing peace and stability in the region.

He hoped for cooperation between Iran and Turkey would result in solving Nagorno-Karabakh crisis through negotiations.

