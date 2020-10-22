FM spox: Russia cooperation with Iran continues despite US pressure

Zakharova noted that despite the coronavirus outbreak and US threats, Iran-Russia cooperation is expanding in all areas at high level.

Pointing to the hurdles created by the US for preventing countries from cooperation with Iran, she said that Russia will continue with technical and military cooperation with Iran.

She added that Moscow and Tehran are also cooperating on international issues such as the Astana peace talks about the Syrian disputes and issues.

Russia and Iran contribute mutually to beneficial partnerships and use the existing high capacities, she said.

**Iran, Russia cooperate in resolving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

On Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, she said that Iran and Russia cooperate to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and ensure security in South Caucasus.

Zakharova said that Iran and Russia have long-standing and friendly relations. Cooperation between the two countries have always been for peace, security, and stability in the region, she said.

She noted that, since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, the issue of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh has been discussed and exchanged repeatedly between the leaders of Iran and Russia at the highest level (presidents) and the high level (foreign minister).

"We are witnessing the conformity of Iran and Russia's positions in key conflict cases, including the main one at the current stage, which includes the inevitability of the diplomatic settlement of the conflict and initiate negotiations to resolve the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

"We are confident about Iran's stance and that Iran can convince the two governments that continuation of war and bloodshed is useless and deadly," she added.

